Meet YouTube XL (Get Comfy)

Google’s (GOOG) YouTube, like Hulu, Boxee, and other video services, now has a new layout optimised for watching on the couch. The slick new YouTube XL, designed for the “lean-back” experience, makes YouTube look a lot more like a cable box or DVD menu than a Web site. Will be interesting to see what kind of ads YouTube runs on here — this could be a great place to force people to sit through prerolls.



