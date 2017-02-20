YouTube is killing off its unskippable 30-second ads

Google announced on Friday that YouTube will stop serving unskippable 30-second ads to users in 2018.

The company will instead push its other unskippable ad formats, including the 6-second ad unit it launched in April and its 20-second ads.

A Google spokesperson told Business Insider: “We’ve decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers.”

According to YouTube, more than half of its video views come from mobile users, where a 30-second ad can negatively affect consumers with a smaller data plan.

The video sharing website also faces competition from Facebook, which began testing mid-roll ads, allowing advertisers to insert ads after users have watched 20 seconds of a video, earlier this year.

Get the latest Google stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.