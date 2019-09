Google’s YouTube is offering a third privacy setting called “Unlisted.”



Basically, this means that the only way to view this video is if you have the link.

An “Unlisted” video won’t show up in search or in a user’s profile or channel page.

YouTube announced the new setting in a blog post, which has since been deleted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.