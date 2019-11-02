The frenzy around YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson's makeup collection crashed the website, and people are freaking out

Thousands of fans eagerly awaiting the release of the makeup collaboration between two of YouTube’s biggest stars are in uproar after the website for buying the items crashed just minutes after the products went on sale Friday afternoon.

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star – who, combined, have nearly 40 million YouTube subscribers – recently revealed they were working together on a makeup collection called Conspiracy under Star’s beauty label. The products, ranging in price from $US18 to $US55, went on sale Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

However, it took just minutes for fans eagerly awaiting the release to report on Twitter problems with accessing the website for Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Some users couldn’t even access the website, which displayed an error message like this for many people:

Other users were able to access the website and add items to their virtual shopping carts but complained of not being able to complete their purchases.

The technical issues with Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ online store can be attributed to Shopify, the e-commerce platform the website uses to handle online transactions. A Shopify spokesperson told Business Insider that the issues were “due to extremely high shopping volumes” and said they have been working “diligently” to fix them.

Dawson and Star responded on Twitter to upset fans, and said they were working with Spotify to fix the issue.

Later on Friday afternoon, Star’s website appeared to be back up and working, with fans able to complete their purchases. It remains to be seen how much money the two YouTubers stand to make from the collection, but Star has estimated that it could net them each about $US10 million.

Shortly before 4 p.m. ET, fans were reporting that the palette was sold out on Star’s cosmetics website. Palettes were also sold on the beauty retailer Morphe’s website and stores, but many items are already sold out on its website in at least the US and Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.