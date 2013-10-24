10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning, TechLand! Lots happening, so let’s get to it:
- YouTube will launch a subscription music service. Billboard reports: “YouTube is preparing a premium on-demand music service — akin to a Spotify, but with video — to launch later this year, according to several sources familiar with the plans. The service, designed with mobile listening in mind, will have a free component and a premium tier that offers unlimited access to a full catalogue of tracks similar to what’s already available via YouTube’s parent company, Google Inc., via its All Access subscription music service. Premium features would include the ability to cache music for offline listening and removing ads.”
- Pinterest received a massive new round of funding, $US225 million. It’s now been backed by half a billion dollars in total. It is now valued at $US3.8 billion.
- See inside Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ “towering inferno” office.
- Steve Wozniak’s Fusion-IO had a terrible quarter. The company reported a loss and said its CFO, Dennis Wolf, was leaving.
- Twitter’s board members will get up to $US16 million in stock each.
- Apple’s free versions of the Mavericks OS X operating system is going to hurt Microsoft and its Windows 8, which costs up to $US200.
- Employers are now using GPS to track workers’ every move. At Plants Inc., the boss “has the capability of viewing any photo, text message, or email sent over company phones, along with call logs and website visits, she said she uses only the geolocation tracking feature — and turns to it only when customers raise questions.”
- Shopper tracking firms have agreed to ask retailers to be more transparent about when they track consumers’ mobile phones inside their stores. The firms who signed the agreement are Euclid, Mexia Interactive, Radius Networks, Brickstream, Turnstyle Solutions, and SoloMo.
- Embarrassing: “German Chancellor Angela Merkel phoned United States President Barack Obama on Wednesday to discuss suspicions that she may have been targeted by US intelligence agencies for years, SPIEGEL has learned.”
- Google is testing incredibly large banner ads on search pages.
