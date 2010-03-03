YouTube Goes Down!

Update 2: YouTube appears to be up and working again.
Update: Now it’s switching between up and down, depending on when you refresh. Could be that some servers are working and others are not.
Earlier: Crazy! Google’s video site YouTube is currently down, serving up this message:
This is unusual for YouTube, so we assume it’ll be back up shortly.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.