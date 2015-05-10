YouTube is 10-years-old today and here are the 5 most popular Australians on it

YouTube has gone a long way since its first ever video featuring co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of a bunch of elephants in an 18-second clip.

Now, the video-sharing platform marks its 10th anniversary of going public today with ‘Gangnam Style’ still attracting one million views a day and over 70 million people around the world being ‘Rickroll’d’.

To celebrate this milestone, we’ve rounded up a list of the most popular Australian channels according to SocialBlade.

HowToBasic leads the way with 4.7 million subscribers for its “how-to” videos — a mashup of “How to Swing Like Miley Cyrus“, “How to Make a Big Mac” and a lot of egg-smashing.

Right behind him is 19-year-old singer and actor, Troye Sivan, who started his Youtube fame by creating music videos. He’s amassed 3.3 million subscribers and even shot collaborations with popular British vloggers, Zoella and Marcus Butler.

In the meantime, here are the most popular Australians on Youtube.

1. HowToBasic 2. Troye Sivan 3. iggyazaleamusicVEVO 4. Lauren Curtis 5. Danger Dolan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.