Here's Your First Look At Google's New YouTube App For iPhone

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Google released a brand new YouTube app for iPhone last night that’s designed to replace the one that comes with your phone. (Apple decided to remove the built-in app when it launches its new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 6, in a few days.)



We took the app for a spin this morning, and it’s definitely a huge improvement over the boring app Apple has shipped with the iPhone since 2007.

The new YouTube is quick, smooth, and best of all, fresh.

We’ve been stuck using the same stale YouTube app on our iPhones for some time now. Apple’s app was clunky and boring compared to what Google just launched.

The new YouTube app is free and available now for iPhone and iPod touch.

