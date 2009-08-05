YouTube Gives Video Producers A New Way To Make Money

Google’s (GOOG) YouTube continually seeks more ways to help its producers make money, and thus make more money itself. Today it announced a new way for premium “partner” producers — YouTube-approved people who upload videos to the site and can run ads in their content — to make money.

Under the new program, producers who are part of YouTube’s partner program will be able to have paid “promoted” videos show up in the “Related Video” section of their own videos. (See illustration below.)

If watched, the producer gets a cut of revenue from those promoted videos. (Promoted videos appear on a keyword basis, the same way they have been appearing in YouTube search results for a while.)

The result is another way for viewers to find paid, promoted video, which YouTube hopes will increase views, and ultimately ad revenue. (Google’s pay-per-click ads mean the company has an incentive to drive up paid clicks whenever it makes sense.)

While this clearly is not going to blow up campaigns on its own, it is a realistic way to boost viewers — and some incremental revenue for producers. As more programs like this are introduced, we could see them cumulatively increasing views in a meaningful way for advertisers — and cumulatively increasing revenue for YouTube’s producers and Google.

