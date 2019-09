Following on the heels of “Google Instant,” which provides search results as you type, here’s “YouTube Instant.”



It was created by Stanford student Feross Aboukhadijeh. Peter Kafka at AllThingsD accurately describes it as “a completely excellent way to waste 15 minutes.“

Try YouTube Instant >

