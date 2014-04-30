This Viral YouTube Video Shows You How To See Without Glasses

Ever forget your glasses and need to see something, like read a menu or a text on your phone? Here’s an awesome trick posted on YouTube from Minutephysics.

First you make a fist. Then open your fist just enough to create a tiny hole. Then peer through the hole at the object. Voila! You can see. You can even read. You don’t look like the coolest person in the room reading through your fist, but it works.

It works because limiting light to the eyeball increases focus, Minutephysics explains. Looking through pinholes is not a practical way to correct your vision full-time, as it also limits peripheral vision, which is why we invented glasses and contacts.

Still it works in a pinch. And that’s why this video has gotten so popular on YouTube.

Take a peek for yourself:

