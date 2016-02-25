A YouTuber turned a hoverboard into a flying cloud, and people went crazy for it

There’s a trend in YouTubers utilising hoverboards as part of elaborate costumes. A month after a guy turned his board into Aladdin’s magic carpet, Taiwanese video creator Yes Ranger rode the streets of Taipei as the “Dragon Ball” character Goku — complete with a hoverboard flying cloud.
The detail he put into it is pretty impressive.
Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.
