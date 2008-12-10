YouTube Hits 100 Million U.S. Viewers, Hulu Surges (GOOG)

Impressive milestones for Google’s (GOOG) YouTube and Hulu.com, the video joint venture between News Corp. (NWS) and NBC Universal (GE), according to comScore:



Google reached a record 100.5 million unique video viewers in October, up from 83.7 million in April (six months ago). YouTube drew 99.5 million of those viewers.

Google viewers watched 53.5 videos each in October, up from 49.7 in April.

Hulu reached 24.0 million unique viewers in October. They were so tiny they didn’t crack comScore’s top 10 in April, or even in July, the last time comScore released video stats (that we can find).

The average online video duration was 3.0 minutes in October. Hulu’s was 11.6 minutes, the highest in comScore’s top 10.

No doubt that Hulu got a big boost from its Tina Fey/Sarah Palin videos leading up to the election. Will be interesting to see if Hulu kept all of those viewers in November (and beyond).

News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace continues to hug the second spot after Google/YouTube: Fox Interactive Media video reached 60.8 million people in October, up from 52.0 million in April.

