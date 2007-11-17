YouTube's HD Plans: Cancelled!

Yesterday we explained why YouTube’s HD plans wouldn’t amount to much. Time to ratchet those expectations down even more: YouTube doesn’t have any HD plans — for now, at least.

Yesterday’s post was based on a discussion between YouTube co-founder Steve Chen and NewTeeVee’s Om Malik and Liz Gannes, as reported by TechCrunch’s Duncan Riley. But Liz tells us that Duncan got it wrong: YouTube’s Chen never mentioned “high definition,” or HD video, during the interview. Instead, she says, YouTube is merely testing higher quality video.

Gannes:

What I got out of [Chen’s] comments was that YouTube’s first priority is making sure everyone, everywhere, on any device, could view every video on the site. Steve actually said himself, as the commenters above are saying, that HD really doesn’t make sense for the short, silly clips that are YouTube’s bread and butter.

YouTube will likely eventually support HD. But it’s good to see that Steve Chen is sceptical about its utility in the present tense. For video to play in HD, it must first be shot in HD, edited in HD, and uploaded in HD. And barely anything on YouTube meets those criteria now.

Meanwhile, IAC/Connected Ventures’ Jakob Lodwick — whose Vimeo already supports HD video — used yesterday’s non-news as an opportunity to rip YouTube’s copyright policy. Worth a read.

Previously: YouTube HD? Not Really.

HD Web Portal Reminds Us Why Cable Is Still King

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.