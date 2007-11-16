YouTube HD? Not Really.*

Update: As NewTeeVee’s Liz Gannes notes in the comments below, some of the information we cited from Duncan Riley’s TechCrunch article is incorrect. Please read our corrected post.
At Om Malik’s NewTeeVee conference, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen said the online video giant is testing HD video capabilities. Chen later told CNET’s Rafe Needleman that HD YouTube videos should be available to everyone within three months.
This upgrade makes sense — smaller rivals like IAC’s Vimeo already offer HD support, and Google surely has the infrastructure to handle bigger video files. But it won’t change much for YouTube’s viewers: For video to play in HD, it must first be shot in HD, edited in HD, and uploaded in HD. Meaning that the stuff YouTube is known best for — home shopping network bloopers, pets doing tricks, etc. — may never look any different. HD content ripped from TV networks or HD-DVD rips will inevitably get taken down. So until YouTube’s army of amateur filmmakers and videobloggers trade their Web cams and video phones for $1000 HD camcorders, the upgrade will be mostly irrelevant.
