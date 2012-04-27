YouTube Has The Ultimate Silicon Valley Office, Complete With Swimming Pool And Two-Story Slide

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider
Silicon Valley offices are famous for their wide-open spaces, creative designs, and amazing perks.But YouTube takes the cake.
The video service is owned by Google, but the office is located about 20 miles away from the main Google headquarters, in a big glass building that was formerly occupied by the Gap.
In addition to the free food that most big tech companies offer, there’s an on-site gym, walking trail, full-length lap pool, and indoor putting green. You literally never have to leave.
Not to mention one of the best slides in Silicon Valley.
Check it out here….
Here's the building, a big glassy building with curved roofs. It's in a town called San Bruno, about 20 miles north of Google's Mountain View headquarters.
The first thing you see is two framed pictures of YouTube's founders, Chad Hurley and Steve Chen. They no longer work there.
The lobby had this big neon sign the day we visited. It was from a recent promotion for YouTube Presents, the live concert series.
And, just so you don't think YouTube is all about silly stuff, here's a shot of an instructional video from the Khan Academy.
It's pretty standard for Silicon Valley -- deluxe for everywhere else. This is Google, so all the food is free. We came after lunch.
It's a basketball court with a crazy mural, painted by local artists, including Alex Pardee, and a former YouTuber named Jeben Berg. Try sinking a free throw with that monster looking on!
If walking doesn't do it for you, there's a full gym in the basement. It's really nice. Free, of course.
The place is filled with displays connected to Google TV boxes. That means you can call up YouTube on any of them. The top middle screen here is showing YouTube's broadcast from the recent Coachella music festival.
The walls are filled with rotating art displays. Some of it, like this abstract Dark Side of the Moon poster, is for sale.
This is where the music team sits. Note all the CD covers on the back wall. Unfortunately, a lot of people were at an off-site meeting the day we visited, so the office was pretty empty.
Here's a magazine cover from a few years back. It's funny to think that Facebook and YouTube once had fewer than 100 employees each. It's also interesting to compare those two companies with Tagged and Meebo, which are both still thriving and successful, but much less famous.
Teams take turns hosting after-hours cocktails at the Tiki Bar. Each team tries to come up with its own special drink.
