YouTube Has The Ultimate Silicon Valley Office, Complete With Swimming Pool And Two-Story Slide

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Silicon Valley offices are famous for their wide-open spaces, creative designs, and amazing perks.But YouTube takes the cake.



The video service is owned by Google, but the office is located about 20 miles away from the main Google headquarters, in a big glass building that was formerly occupied by the Gap.

In addition to the free food that most big tech companies offer, there’s an on-site gym, walking trail, full-length lap pool, and indoor putting green. You literally never have to leave.

Not to mention one of the best slides in Silicon Valley.

Check it out here….

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.