YouTube Has New Channel for Teachers



SAN BRUNO, Calif — As YouTube expands its education offering beyond what is mostly college-level classes, it is encouraging secondary and primary grade school teachers to make and share videos through the YouTube Teacher’s Channel.



The new channel provides teachers with instructions on how to make and upload videos and how to incorporate existing videos in their classroom instruction.

The teacher’s channel launched late last month.

We visited YouTube headquarters to speak with Will Houghteling, Product Manager for the EDU channels. He gives us an overview of the news channel for teachers.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

