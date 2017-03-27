YouTube has a growing problem keeping advertisers happy as Australian car companies pull their ads

Screenshot

The global advertiser boycott of Google and YouTube has spread to Australia, with Holden and Kia pulling advertising from the video website over misogyny concerns.

Fairfax Media reports the car importers stopped advertising on YouTube after a “men’s rights” account posted a video that labelled former Australian of the Year Ita Buttrose an “old hag”.

The video, now removed from public view, featured Buttrose as part of Studio Ten morning show in discussions with English men’s rights advocate Peter Lloyd.

The Australian-based accound, which Business Insider will not name, regularly describes women in expletive-laden derogatory terms, and praises the likes of former politician Mark Latham and One Nation’s Pauline Hanson.

The leaked video of a Nine News journalist criticising a colleague off-air for wearing the same colour top was posted as an example that “some women are conniving hostile c…”

Holden told Fairfax Media it instructed it media agency to suspend all advertising on YouTube until “we are confident Google can protect our brand from inappropriate or offensive content”.

Kia Motors told Fairfax “programmatic advertising” was suspended once the company became aware of the video.

The bans come as The Australian reports Google’s ANZ managing ­director, Jason Pellegrino, “has embarked on a ­behind-closed-doors PR offensive to assuage advertiser and buyer concerns”.

Morgan Stanley analysts believe the boycott won’t cause significant harm to Google’s bottom line because the side of the business hit by the boycotts produces around 10% of the company’s net revenues.

RBC Capital Markets estimated that even a 10% decrease in YouTube and Google Display Network revenues would reduce Google’s overall revenues by just 1.7%.

