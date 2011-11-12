YouTube Has 200K Advertisers, Targeting 7 Million More



MONACO – YouTube has 200,000 advertisers on the site per quarter and is hoping to have 6-7 million in the future, says Lucas Watson, VP for Global Sales, in this interview with Beet.TV.



We spoke with him today at the Monaco Media Forum after his keynote address.

In this interview, he talks about the new channel strategy around content creators on the giant video site. He also talks about devices and distribution.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

