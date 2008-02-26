YouTube Goes Down: A Twitter Log

Yesterday’s YouTube outage was the result of a botched game of Internet “telephone.” Pakistan’s telecom company tried to block YouTube by misdirecting Web surfers to a dead site. But their routing commands got inadvertently picked up by another ISP, Hong Kong’s PCCW, which spread it to the rest of the world.



But while the rest of us kept refreshing our browsers and cursing, David Ulevitch sprang into action. David, CEO of networking startup OpenDNS, noticed the outage and posted about it on his Twitter account.

Then David did some research, called some ISP techs (and perhaps YouTube techs as well), and kept tweeting until the site went back up. It’s possible that David helped get YouTube get back up quickly, so that the rest of us could go back to watching peeing monkeys. Which means that David Ulevitch is a hero.

David’s Twitterlogue, with translation.

11:37 AM: Youtube is down

[Translation: How can I watch last night’s SNL clips?]

11:46 AM: Is Youtube’s IP space being hijacked by Pakistan Telecom (AS17557) ?

[Is Pakistan Telecom eating up everyone’s requests for YouTube? (That “AS” number identifies their network.)]

11:55 AM: Confirmed AS17557 is hijacking Youtube’s announcement with a /24 being more specific than youtube’s /22

[Yep, all requests for YouTube are going to Pakistan Telecom. They’re giving off the wrong address for YouTube… and it’s spreading to other networks.]

11:56 AM: I just fixed it here at OpenDNS HQ. :-)

[We’re back on YouTube at the office, watching Family Guy clips.]

11:58 AM: We’re calling PCCW who is propagating Pakistan Telecom’s Youtube hijacking (prolly accidental)

[We’re calling PCCW, which is passing along Pakistan Telecom’s bad info — the wrong address for YouTube — to see what’s going on.]

12:47 PM: how many [people] do you have to call at PCCW to get them to fix their route leakages of Youtube IP space from Pakistan Telecom?

[We love PCCW.]

1:05 PM: PCCW fixed Paki announcements. Youtube back up.

[Great success!]

