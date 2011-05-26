YouTube Getting 3 BILLION Video Views Per Day

Photo: YouTube

In honour of its 6-year anniversary YouTube just released a few stats about its usage and growth.The numbers are just astounding.



YouTube is doing 3 BILLION video views per day, or as it points out, the same as half the world’s population watching a video on the site daily.

Another stat: Every minute users are uploading 48 hours worth of video, which is 100% from a year ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.