YouTube Getting 3 BILLION Video Views Per Day

Photo: YouTube
In honour of its 6-year anniversary YouTube just released a few stats about its usage and growth.The numbers are just astounding.
YouTube is doing 3 BILLION video views per day, or as it points out, the same as half the world’s population watching a video on the site daily.
Another stat: Every minute users are uploading 48 hours worth of video, which is 100% from a year ago.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.