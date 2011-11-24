YouTube Gets Disney And Pixar Movies For Rent

Disney and Pixar movies are now available for rent on YouTube.



That’s bad news for Netflix, which lost access to more than 1,000 Disney titles after failing to renew a deal with distributor Starz. A recent deal between Netflix and Disney covered only Disney-ABC TV shows.

The deal only includes a few movies today, like “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Cars 2”, but Google promises that hundreds will be coming to the site shortly. YouTube will also feature “extras” from Disney like behind-the-scenes clips.

The movies will be available for rent both on the Web and through the YouTube app on Google TV.

Disney joins other major studios like Universal, Sony, and Warner, who made about 3,000 movies available for rent earlier this year. Rentals cost between $1 and $4 and generally have to be watched within 24 or 48 hours.

Last week, the New York Times first reported that Google and Disney were teaming up to spend about $15 million making short exclusive videos for YouTube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.