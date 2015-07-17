These are the video games set to rake in major cash this holiday season

EA An image from EA’s ‘Star Wars Battlefront,’ which arrives this holiday.

Every holiday season, dozens of games are released all around the same time with the goal of getting your dollars faster than the competition. “Call of Duty” and “Assassin’s Creed” and a wide variety of other easily recognisable blockbuster franchises plan annual releases around the all important holiday season.

So, what are people most excited for in 2015? If YouTube plays are any indication — and we’re betting they are — then the game people are most excited for this holiday is from a galaxy far, far away: “Star Wars Battlefront.”

In fairness, the game is gorgeous and littered with staples of the franchise:

When we spoke with Patrick Bach, head of the studio making “Battlefront,” back in June, he described the depths to which his studio is going to detail the world of “Battlefront.” The studio is outright scanning all the props from the original trilogy, from the iconic lightsaber to the various versions of the Death Star. Here he is explaining as much:

Beyond “Battlefront,” which has somewhere in the neighbourhood of 18.5 million views, folks are very excited about the next entry in the long-running “Call of Duty” franchise. “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” takes both the second and fourth spot in the top five most viewed videos, with 15.9 and 11.2 million views (or a combined 27.1 million views, making it potentially the game people are most excited about in 2015).

Here’s the reveal trailer that’s garnered the most views:

With “Star Wars” and “Call of Duty” out of the way, the most interesting stats are tied to the other two games that made the top five: “Fallout 4” and the return of “Guitar Hero.” When game publisher Bethesda Game Studios released the announcement trailer for “Fallout 4,” it set the world on fire:

Games like “Call of Duty” and “Star Wars” are shoe-ins for this list, but games like “Fallout 4” and “Guitar Hero Live” aren’t annualized sequels and aren’t anywhere near as recognisable. Here’s the full top five list, with numbers:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.