YouTube Gains Video Share, Again

After a blockbuster December for Web video sites, U.S. surfers watched fewer videos online last month. Streams totaled 9.8 billion in January, down from 10.2 billion in December, according to comScore. This coincides with Nielsen data, which showed a similar drop-off from December to January.



Google (GOOG) gained 1.7 share points, moving up to 34.3% of all videos streamed on the Web in January from 32.6% in December.

Boilerplate disclaimer: These are one set of data from one source. For instance, comScore says News Corp.’s (NWS) Fox Interactive Media added significant market share, growing to 6% in January from 3.5% in December. Nielsen, meanwhile, showed a much gentler rise in FIM’s traffic.

Update: A FIM spokesperson says the January gain is likely due to some fixes made in how comScore measures MySpace. As it stands, the gap between what Nielsen and comScore report for FIM for January video streams is 35%.

comScore: 584,132

Nielsen: 376,859

