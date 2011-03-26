YouTube Co-Founders Thinking About A New Startup

YouTube co-founder and former CEO Chad Hurley said he and his other co-founder Steve Chen are “dabbling with new ideas” for a startup, CNet reports.



He didn’t elaborate much further, but said they were thinking about what can be done with “the basic components that every website needs to get off the ground.” He said one of the ideas they thought about was a video-indexing startup.

Hurley had remained as CEO of YouTube until last fall and now has a part-time role there, so it’s possible he’s just bored. And of course, some entrepreneurs have it in their blood to start companies.

Might we suggest a locale for their next startup?

