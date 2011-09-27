YouTube Founder: Facebook's New Features Are Basically A Bunch Of 'Noise'

Chad Hurley, founder of YouTube

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr

Chad Hurley and his YouTube co-creator Steve Chen are preparing to relaunch Delicious after buying it from Yahoo.The new site will return to some of the simpler design elements that users enjoyed before the service became more complex.



Hurley and Chen plan to focus on curation, the former Googler tells All Things D.

In other words, their plan is opposite the automated sharing that a certain massive social network is encouraging.

At Facebook, they want as many signals in as possible, and that’s great, but right now it’s really noise. We’re really looking for the signal. It’s great to have passive links to share information, and I’m a fan of what they’re doing. I think people get burned out of actively participating. That’s what we did at YouTube in a way, a really open viewing and sharing experience, where we never asked users to sign in. At Delicious, we’re trying to do that again here — people can get value without signing in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.