YouTube Embarks On Its First Ever Music Tour

YouTube musicians are going on a six-week, 27-city tour across America with the first show kicking off on April 12 in Los Angeles.



The DigiTour is officially sponsored by YouTube and will feature big name viral acts like The Gregory Brothers (of Auto-Tune the News and Bed Intruder Song fame) and Mystery Guitar Man.

DigiTour co-founder Sarah Evershed tells us that it has taken almost an entire year to turn the idea of a YouTube music tour into a reality. While it has certainly taken a lot of time and effort to get the DigiTour up and running, the exposure that these amateur musicians will receive could pay off big.

“We want the tour to be a vehicle that can both break new artists and also bring the more established YouTubers into the main stream and make them household names,” says Evershed.

If all goes well, Evershed and her fellow co-founders would love to turn the DigiTour into an annual event that could expand to other cities clamoring for live YouTube stars.

