YouTube Finally Lets You Edit Videos

William Wei

YouTube is adding a video editor, reports Google Operating System.

The editing software includes trimming video, combining multiple videos, and adding music from YouTube’s Audio Swap library.

Google/YouTube’s offering is very basic, but it just might be the cloud-based video editor that breaks through into mainstream use.

Check out the YouTube Editor here.

