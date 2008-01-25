YouTube Mobile: Mixed News For Carriers

Google’s YouTube has expanded its mobile Web site (m.youtube.com) to include a much bigger video library and mobile uploading capabilities.

Good news for mobile Web users, who might actually find the free site useful now. The previous edition had a laughably small library — in the thousands — but now we can watch millions of clips from Google’s site. Which means we can even get the obscure clips we’ve uploaded ourselves, like this goofy Sony gadget we saw in Japan last month.

This is mixed news for wireless carriers like AT&T (T), Verizon Wireless, and Sprint Nextel (S). The upside: It’s one more reason for a subscriber to sign up for an all-you-can-eat mobile Web plan, a key source of growth as cellular phone-call revenue slips. But the ability to see much of the world’s most popular video sites means subscribers have fewer reasons to invest time/money in carriers’ own mobile video offerings, like streaming mobile video via MobiTV or AT&T’s forthcoming mobile TV service.

