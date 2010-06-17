US

Googlers And Google Fans Go Crazy Celebrating New YouTube Product

Nick Saint
A college girl sings about YouTube editing

Yesterday, Google added a new tool for editing video in the cloud on YouTube. We offered a quick overview and tutorial.

Late last night, Google officially announced the new editor, and highlighted a number of videos made by its biggest fans (and one by its own YouTube team) explaining, celebrating, and, in some cases, singing about the new tool.

Our introduction missed out on the importance of being really, really weird when announcing a new Google product.

Here’s how you do it right:

Someone who looks a lot like Caroline McCarthy sings an ode to the new editor

Believe it or not, that isn't Megan Fox at the beginning.

The tutorial from the YouTube team contains clips of itself. Meta!

Too weird to follow?

Check out our step-by-step tutorial

