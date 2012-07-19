YouTube Adds New Automatic Face Blurring Tool

Photo: funkblast via Flickr

Google announced a new YouTube video editing tool today that automatically detects faces and blurs them.The company warns that the new tool isn’t perfect. It sometimes has difficulty detecting faces in poor lighting or odd angles.



YouTube added face blurring who want to record and post public events, but keep people in the video obscured.

You can use face blurring with the Video Enhancements tool on YouTube. You’ll find face blurring under Additional Features. After the editor blurs out faces it deletes and replaces the original video.

