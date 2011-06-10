YouTube Expects Half Of Ad Charges To Be Cost Per View By 2015

The conventional means of charging for online video at a cost per thousand impressions (CPM) for video ads is quickly changing.



By 2015, half of video ads will be charged on a cost per view basis, meaning advertisers will only pay for ads which are somehow opted-in or interacted with, says Baljeet Singh, Product Manager on YouTube Monetization, in this interview with Beet.TV.

We spoke with him earlier today at the OMMA Video Conference where he was a speaker.

For the past 12 months, YouTube has been implementing the cost per view initiative with its skippable video ad units. The projection for 2015 was first mentioned by Singh at an industry conference last month.

In the interview, Singh also addresses the value of “earned media,” the benefit of ad buys beyond the principal purchase.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.