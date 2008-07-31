YouTube Expands Video Editing Toolset With Omnisio Pickup

It turns out you can do more with online video than simple playback. YouTube (GOOG) has seen a rise in popularity in serials and “choose your own adventure” clips, and added its own video annotation service to encourage more interactivity last month. Today YouTube announced its acquisition of Omnisio, adding even more tools for video editing and linking. Omnisio allows users to piece together pre-existing video from online sites into new combinations, and prepare slideshows of clips. No terms were reported, but TechCrunch reports that Ominisio was acquired for about $15 million cash.



