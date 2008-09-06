YouTube Exonerates Biker Brutalized By NYC Cop

It didn’t take the gears of justice long to churn over this one: criminal charges against a biker who found himself on wrong side of a “cops gone wild” video were dismissed by a New York judge.



The biker, riding in a “Critical Mass” protest in July, was leveled by a NYC cop for no apparent reason as he rode through Times Square. Amazingly, Hoboken, NJ resident Christopher Long was still carted off to jail and charged with resisting arrest.

The incident was caught on tape, and uploaded to YouTube where it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. The rookie cop in question, Patrick Pogan, was stripped of his badge and gun and assigned to desk duty while the NYPD investigates.



