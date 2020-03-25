A YouTube duo gave away $5,000 worth of toilet paper they originally bought months ago to build a fort

MoreJStu / YouTube Justin Stuart and Andrew Scites of MoreJStu.

YouTuber duo MoreJStu gave away thousands of dollars worth of toilet paper in their latest video.

Justin Stuart and Andrew Scites drove around Colorado Springs giving packets to people who couldn’t find any in the supermarkets.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused people to panic buy toilet paper, meaning many shelves are completely empty.

First, they visited senior living locations, then went to a Target to help people out. Many were shocked at their kindness, and some were on the verge of tears.

“I love how toilet paper can make people’s day,” said Stuart.

In October 2019, a YouTuber duo known as MoreJStu bought all the toilet paper in a store – totalling around $US5,000. The stars Justin Stuart and Andrew Scites, who have a following of 5 million, stocked up to build a giant fort.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to an uptick in toilet paper sales and people stockpiling it – so much so, many shelves where toilet paper should be are completely bare. Logan Paul posted a TikTok that summed up the situation pretty well.

Stuart and Scites realised they still had thousands of rolls leftover from their challenge, so they loaded up their van and drove around giving it out to people in Colorado Springs.

“For our first stop, we are going to go to a few senior living locations,” Stuart said.

“Because we know it’s a little more difficult for senior citizens to get the needed supplies such as toilet paper, and we want to be able to help them out first.”

The next stop was a grocery store parking lot where they gave out packets to anyone they saw. Everyone was extremely grateful, and some were even close to tears at the surprise giveaway.

Finally, they stopped off at a Target storefront and loaded all the packets of toilet paper onto the floor for people to grab.

“You saved my family,” one mother told them. Others responded in disbelief, asking “Are you sure?” when the YouTubers insisted they were giving it away for free.

“What’s the catch?” one group asked.

“There is no catch,” Scites responded. “We’re just making a YouTube video.”

Scites spoke to CNN about their giveaway, and how three months ago people would have thought they were crazy if they were just handing out toilet roll in the street.

“But after giving it out now, people were on the verge of tears, telling us we saved their families,” he said. “It was really unexpected, but it was awesome to be able to bless people that way.”

Watch the full video below.

