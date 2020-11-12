YouTube says everything is working again after users experienced a worldwide outage Wednesday evening

Reuters

YouTube said it had resolved issues “across all devices & YouTube services” after users experienced global outages Wednesday evening.

YouTube had acknowledged earlier in the evening that it was looking into issues with its platform.

Users on Wednesday evening reported widespread issues with YouTube’s services, including YouTube TV and YouTube Music, according to Downdetector.

The outage appeared to impact users around the world, but was most heavily concentrated in the US, according to Downdetector.

YouTube said its services are up and running again after users experienced widespread issues for several hours on Wednesday evening.

“…And we’re back â€” we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us,” YouTube said on Twitter just before 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Around two hours earlier, the company acknolwedged that some users were “having trouble watching videos,” adding that “our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix.”

Downdetector, a website that analyses reports of outages by social media users, identified a surge of users having issues with YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music starting at around 7 p.m. ET. Some Google services appeared to be experiencing issues at that time as well, including Google search and Google Play.

Downdetector’s outage map for YouTube suggested that the issues were mostly concentrated in the US, particularly in the Northeast, as well as some parts of Europe, South America, and Australia.

Screenshot/Downdetector YouTube’s outage map as of 8pm ET on November 11, 2020.

