YouTube Didn't Launch Live Streaming On November 22. Good. (GOOG)

An employee source who claimed to have seen mock ups of the user interface and splash pages told us that YouTube would launch a live-streaming service as a part of its YouTube Live event November 22. Didn’t happen. We’re sorry for getting it wrong.



On the bright side, Google (GOOG) shareholders should be glad we did. User-generated live-streaming is difficult to make money off of because it’s too unpredictable for advertisers. And because live streams tend to last much longer than the usual three-minute YouTube clip, they are especially expensive to host.

See Also:

Cute Puppies: The Most Popular Live-Streaming Video Of All Time?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.