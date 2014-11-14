YouTube's Young Audience Is Making It A Major Rival To TV

YouTube’s reach among millennials is huge.

The site attracts more adults aged 18 to 34 than any single cable TV network, according to Nielsen.

It was also rated by millennials as the top place to watch content, ahead of digital and TV properties like Facebook and ESPN.

The reach and enthusiasm of YouTube’s young audience is making it a particularly attractive platform for brands, which are looking to the site as both a branding tool and a direct-response driver.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we unpack data from over a dozen sources to understand how social media demographics are still shifting, including the migration of young users to video- and visual-based social networks like YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Here are a few of the key takeaways on YouTube’s unique selling points from the BI Intelligence report:

