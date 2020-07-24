18 top YouTube creators share what careers they'd pursue if they weren't making videos full-time

Alisha Marie Alisha Marie.

Business Insider’s weekly influencer industry newsletter, Influencer Dashboard, runs through what’s new in the influencer and creator economy.

This week, we asked top YouTube creators what they would be doing if they weren’t full-time influencers.

Check out the 18 responses below, which ranged from debate coach to optometry to owning a yoga studio.

For many top YouTube creators, making videos for the platform is their full-time job and how they earn the majority of their income.

But what if life had turned out differently for these social stars?

Every week, Business Insider’s weekly influencer industry newsletter, Influencer Dashboard, runs through what’s new in the creator economy. And we recently introduced a new feature called “Ask an influencer,” in which readers can submit their questions about the industry and creators’ lives.

This week, we asked top YouTube stars the same question: “What would you be doing if you weren’t a digital creator?”

Check out the 18 responses below (listed in order of YouTube subscriber count), which ranged from debate coach to optometry to owning a yoga studio.

Jessica Torres: 48,000 YouTube subscribers

“I always feel so lucky to be able to say that I am a full-time influencer. But, quarantine/COVID has definitely made me realise that things can change and that I’m also capable of doing things I never knew I could! As a plus-size influencer I have various conversations with men and women about fat bodies, confidence, size discrimination and mental health. Which makes me wish I could be a psychiatrist or psychologist to continue helping those, who like me, deal with body issues that affect us emotionally and mentally.”

Franceska Boerman: 107,000 YouTube subscribers

Franceska Boerman/YouTube

“If wasn’t a YouTube creator, I would want to be hosting a news show that covers good and positive news everywhere – News On Purpose!”

Devin Lytle: 131,000 YouTube subscribers

Devin Lytle/YouTube

“If I weren’t a YouTuber, I think I would be doing the same thing I’m doing now but just in a different capacity. I think I gravitate to storytelling in general, and I’d probably be working as a broadcast journalist, creating segments for some local affiliate of the network news. I’d still be writing copy, popping in front of the camera, interviewing other people to grab soundbytes of their POV – truly the same thing I do now. The only difference is as a YouTuber I work for myself. The manager of my channel (me) tells the producer (also, me) which stories to make, and the producer then contacts talent (again, me) to get in front of a camera (that I set up) and shoot something that will inevitably be edited (thank you for asking, I do that part too) and published on my little corner of the internet.”

Maddie Cidlik: 244,000 YouTube subscribers

Maddie Cidlik/YouTube

“If I wasn’t a YouTube creator, I would definitely be working in digital marketing for a fashion or beauty company. I just graduated with a marketing degree, so I would probably be working for a company’s marketing team and helping them grow their social media presence.”

Lindseyrem: 371,000 YouTube subscribers

“If I wasn’t a YouTube creator I would be a full-time graphic designer at a brand or agency. That’s what I have my degree in and have always had a passion for.”

Omaya Zein: 373,000 YouTube subscribers

Omaya Zein/YouTube

“If I wasn’t a YouTube creator I would work in the fashion industry while creating my own brand.”

XO, MaCenna: 463,000 YouTube subscribers

“If I weren’t a YouTube content creator I would open a home and lifestyle boutique featuring sustainable products from creative artists around the world.”

Jessica Vill: 570,000 YouTube subscribers

Jessica Vill/YouTube

“Trying to get into the same creative industry the old-fashion way!”

Mya Benway: 612,000 YouTube subscribers

Mya Benway/YouTube

“I definitely would be doing something creative, probably perusing my love for baking, maybe going to culinary school for a cupcake business!”

Mel Datugan: 660,000 YouTube subscribers

Mel Datugan/YouTube

“I would be doing the same thing I am now – using my own life experiences to bring hope and encouragement to others; it just wouldn’t be filmed.”

Sarah Cheung: 709,000 YouTube subscribers

Sarah Cheung/YouTube

“I finished my philosophy degree before working on YouTube full-time. So with luck, I would probably be coaching college debate or be a philosophy professor.”

Mai Pham: 1.2 million YouTube subscribers

Mai Pham/YouTube

“If I wasn’t a YouTube creator I think I’d still love to be in the entertainment/social media industry, maybe a social media marketer!”

Ava Jules: 1.3 million YouTube subscribers

Ava Jules/YouTube

“If I never discovered the world of YouTube and content creation, I always thought I would study to be a doctor in space – ‘doctornaut.'”

Hey it’s Feiii: 1.6 million YouTube subscribers

“I would be pursuing optometry with my human biology/science background. I have always valued my education and would love to challenge myself!”

Alivia D’Andrea: 1.8 million YouTube subscribers

Alivia D’Andrea/YouTube

“In the spirit of my entrepreneurial drive I would continue higher education in the psychology field so I can open up my own practice and also become a yoga studio owner.”

Haley Pham: 2.3 million YouTube subscribers

Haley Pham/Select

“If I wasn’t a YouTuber I would probably become a real estate agent and try to build a brand similar to chip and Joanna Gaines with interior design books, flipping homes, etc!”

Remi Cruz: 2.5 million YouTube subscribers

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“I would most likely be working in the food industry. I’ve always loved cooking shows and can definitely see myself working on the set of one. I’ve recently started showcasing my own cooking videos a lot more, so who knows, maybe I will have my own cooking show one day!”

Alisha Marie: 8.2 million YouTube subscribers

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“If I wasn’t a YouTube creator I think I would still be working in the entertainment industry, maybe something in production. I also really love teaching and have always had great relationships with teachers in my life, so I could also see myself doing that.”

