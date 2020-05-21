Exclusive: YouTube creator and competitive eater Matt Stonie has signed with talent management firm Night Media

Matt Stonie

Night Media has signed the competitive eater and YouTube creator Matt Stonie (11 million YouTube subscribers) for exclusive representation.

Night Media is a Dallas-based digital management company that manages YouTube stars like MrBeast and Preston Arsement.

Stonie averages around 60 million views per month on YouTube, according to Night Media.

His content revolves around massive food challenges where he shows off his ability to consume huge amounts of food quickly.

Stonie is a professional competitive eater and has worked with brands like Honey, Dollar Shave Club, Tide, and AT&T.

He averages around 60 million views per month on YouTube, according to Night Media. His content revolves around massive food challenges (like eating 203 Chips Ahoy cookies or 10,000 calories of chilli cheese fries) where he shows off his ability to consume huge amounts of food quickly.

He has set several world records, like eating 20.08 lbs of pumpkin pie in 8 minutes. He also won the 2015 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Stonie will be managed by Nick Brotman, who also manages YouTube creators Unspeakable (19 million YouTube subscribers), Mini Ladd (7 million YouTube subscribers), and Twitch streamer and TikTok creator Neekolul.

“Matt has been someone I’ve had my eye on for a while as he’s been consistently doing crazy numbers for years,” Brotman told Business Insider. “After getting to know him it was a great match. He’s interested in branching out from just creating YouTube content, which aligns with our philosophy of creating larger businesses around our clients’ influence.”

Night Media is a Dallas-based digital management company that represents YouTube stars like MrBeast (33 million subscribers), Preston (26 million total subscribers), ZHC (12 million subscribers), and Typical Gamer (9 million subscribers) exclusively.

Night Media has recently expanded its roster with creators on TikTok, like Neekolul and the artist and YouTube creator ZHC (12 million subscribers).

The firm also announced recently that it would be expanding this year with an Los Angeles office, headed by its new VP of Talent, Michael Gordon, who was previously director of talent at Fullscreen.

