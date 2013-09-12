22-Year-Old Who Confessed To Drunk Driving Death On YouTube Is 'Riddled With Guilt,' Now Plans To Plead Guilty

An Ohio man

who angered a judge Wednesdayby pleading not guilty to killing a man while drunk driving despite his

moving YouTube confessionhas a new judge now and plans to plead guilty,

ABC News reports.

Lawyers for Matthew Cordle, 22, said they entered the not-guilty plea so a new judge could be randomly assigned, according to CBS News. Under Ohio law, a guilty plea makes it hard to get a new judge, according to ABC.

Cordle’s lawyers said their client is “riddled with guilt” for causing the wrong-way collision and plans to plead guilty on Sept. 18, CBS reported.

Judge Julie Lynch, the first judge in the case, told ABC he’d committed to a guilty plea on Wednesday. Lynch told ABC she thinks his lawyers were trying to game the system and get a new judge because she said she didn’t know how she’d sentence him. He faces 8 years in prison.

“Once you commit to pleading guilty, there are only one a few questions left: What’s going to be the sentence? And who determines that? The judge — and which judge you get — can make a big difference,” ABC chief legal affairs correspondent Dan Abrams said.

Cordle’s video, called “I killed a man,” has been viewed 2 million times on YouTube. It was made as a promo video for a startup called “Because I Said I Would,” which bills itself as “a social movement dedicated to bettering humanity through the power of a promise.”

