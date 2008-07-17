YouTube Comes To TiVo

We’ve been hearing about TiVo’s (TIVO) plans to put YouTube videos on TV for some time now. It’s a key part of CEO Tom Rogers’ rescue plan for the company: make TiVo an all-purpose TV-slash-broadband device that’s better than your standard-issue cable DVR.



Today, TiVo started rolling out software upgrades to put YouTube video on TiVo Series3 and HD boxes. This takes away a slight advantage from AppleTV (AAPL), which already lets you do this (but doesn’t let you record TV and skip commercials).

There’s no direct cash payment here, but there is a marketing component to the deal, meaning YouTube will promote TiVo service, including a TiVo channel and promotion on the YouTube homepage. A YouTube spokesperson confirmed that TiVo “will receive promotional impressions on YouTube,” but said details had yet to be worked out.

YouTube has incentive to make it work: Google’s video service is trying to make sure it’s available on any device, including TVs. For perenially struggling TiVo, any little bit helps, and this is certainly better than a sharp stick in the eye.

