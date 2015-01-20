Here's Why Jerry Seinfeld Is Obsessed With YouTube Comedian Miranda Sings

Miranda Sings is a character created by in 2008 by Colleen Ballinger as a satire of bad YouTube musicians. She now has over 300 million YouTube subscribers and has appeared on Nickelodeon, “The Tonight Show” and “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.”

