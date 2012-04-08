YouTube Cofounders Announce Plans For A Magazine Publishing Service

Photo: Joi via Flickr

YouTube cofounders Steven Chen and Chad Hurley are at work on their next project, a magazine publishing service called Zeen, reports Fusible.With the tagline “discover and create beautiful magazines,” there are very few details available on the website right now, but you can reserve a vanity URL at zeen.com/[username].



After registering, users get an email to confirm their address, but it becomes a waiting game after that to see how Zeen works and what it’s all about.

Stay tuned!

