YouTube Cofounders Announce Plans For A Magazine Publishing Service

Dylan Love
Steven Chen and Chad Hurley

Photo: Joi via Flickr

YouTube cofounders Steven Chen and Chad Hurley are at work on their next project, a magazine publishing service called Zeen, reports Fusible.With the tagline “discover and create beautiful magazines,” there are very few details available on the website right now, but you can reserve a vanity URL at zeen.com/[username].

After registering, users get an email to confirm their address, but it becomes a waiting game after that to see how Zeen works and what it’s all about.

Stay tuned!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us youtube