YouTube's cofounder reportedly has to pay Kanye West and Kim Kardashian $400,000 for 'stealing' footage of their proposal

E! Entertainment Shots from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s lavish proposal at San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley will reportedly have to shell out $US400,000 to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West for wrongfully taping and exhibiting their big stadium engagement proposal.

According to TMZ, that’s how the involved parties are settling a lawsuit in which the famous couple accused Hurley of shooting footage (despite signing a confidentiality agreement) of their 2013 proposal at San Francisco’s AT&T Park in 2013 and leaking it on his new internet venture, MixBit.

The site reports that Hurley wasn’t invited to the event, but that he was allowed to stay if he signed a confidentiality agreement. Instead, he posted the video on MixBit, tweeted it out to his nearly a million followers, and put out a press release.

In court documents, the couple accuse Hurley of being desperate for another big company after he and his partners sold YouTube to Google for $US1.65 million.

The couple says that the footage belonged to “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” producers Bunim/Murray and E!.

It later aired on the E! reality show in February 2014.

Representatives for Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, and Chad Hurley didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the reported settlement.

NOW WATCH: This is how rapper 50 Cent made millions and then lost it



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.