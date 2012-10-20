HOUSE OF THE DAY: YouTube Cofounder Steve Chen Lists His San Francisco Penthouse For $8 Million

Meredith Galante
steve chen youtube penthouse

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

YouTube co-founder Steve Chen has listed his penthouse inside the Ritz Carlton Residences in San Francisco for $8 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The two-story, 3,063-square-foot pad has two-bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Chen spent 21 months working with architect Joel Sander to turn the condo into a “tech lover’s dream home,” including installing a glass wall between the master bedroom and bath that turns from clear to frosted at the touch of a button, according to Curbed SF.

Welcome to the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown San Francisco.

Chen is selling because he just had a second child, and his family needs more space.

The kitchen is very minimalistic with its combination of white and wood accents and walls.

This room has a very serene vibe to it.

The living room is a prime spot for entertaining. With a large sectional and a bar, there's plenty of places for your guests to sit.

We love the lighting and the fireplace in this room.

With the purchase of the residence comes access to the hotel's 24/7 concierge service.

The high ceilings really open the place up.

The home incorporates a lot of wood into the design.

The master bedroom has views of the south. And in the master bath, there are lava-rock floors.

The roof deck is fully furnished.

The apartment has views of the San Francisco Bay, the East Bay, Twin Peaks and Nob Hill.

You also have access to the hotel's gym.

