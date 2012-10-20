HOUSE OF THE DAY: YouTube Cofounder Steve Chen Lists His San Francisco Penthouse For $8 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

YouTube co-founder Steve Chen has listed his penthouse inside the Ritz Carlton Residences in San Francisco for $8 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The two-story, 3,063-square-foot pad has two-bedrooms and 2.5 baths.



Chen spent 21 months working with architect Joel Sander to turn the condo into a “tech lover’s dream home,” including installing a glass wall between the master bedroom and bath that turns from clear to frosted at the touch of a button, according to Curbed SF.

