YouTube Cofounder Quits CTO Post, No One Notices

YouTube cofounder Steve Chen is no longer CTO — and hasn’t been for months.



Peter Kafka at AllThingsD reports that Chen left the post sometime, “last fall” and hasn’t been replaced.

He’s still with Google, where he’s been since the company acquired YouTube in 2006, but no one knows what Chen is spending his time on these days.

Kafka writes that there is no CTO level position at YouTube any more and that Chen’s technical duties have been taken over by a team of engineers.

In 2007 Chen and fellow cofounder Chad Hurley were named to the Time 100. Hurley remains CEO of YouTube. He has not commented publicly on the departure of his cofounder and friend.

Here’s our favourite moment from Chen’s tenure, a video recorded shortly after Google agreed to pay $1.65 billion for YouTube:



