YouTube Co-Founder Leaves His First YouTube Comment In 8 Years, And It's To Bash Google+

Not even a YouTube co-founder is above leaving snarky comments on the site, we learn via On The Media.

Above is a still from the first YouTube video ever uploaded — site co-founder Jawed Karim at the zoo talking about elephants and their long trunks. It was uploaded on April 23, 2005.

It’s the only video uploaded Karim has ever uploaded. The account remained dormant until today when Karim left his first-ever comment on the site after more than eight years of account inactivity.

The comment is a big ol’ slam against Google+: “why the f–k do i need a google+ account to comment on a video?”

