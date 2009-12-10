YouTube Co-Founder Blowing Millions On A Formula One Racing Team

Chad Hurley, the founder of YouTube, is taking a chunk of the millions Google gave him and burning investing it in a Formula One racing team.



He tells Michael Arrington a Formula One team typically costs $100 million annually, but he’s hoping to do it for less. On monetizing YouTube, he has less to say. Right around 2:00 marker you can hear his Formula One chatter.



