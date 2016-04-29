A father-son team is creating the next viral YouTube channel by melting things

YouTube channel “Let’s Melt This” is poised to be the next “Slow-Mo Guys,” thanks to their addictive videos of everyday objects like jawbreakers, sponges, laptops, and marbles being obliterated with heat, acid and electricity. Even though the channel has only been around since March 2016, it’s already racked up millions of views.
Story and video by Stephen Parkhurst
